(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) , a leading player in the energy metals sector, has announced the results of its 2023 exploration campaign on its properties in the prospective James Bay region. According to the announcement, the extensive work effort, encompassing prospecting, mapping and sampling, aimed to identify lithium-pegmatite targets for further exploration, a critical step in advancing the company's lithium exploration initiatives in the northern Quebec. Samples collected during the program underwent field testing and selected samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario, for analysis. The laboratory analysis has confirmed several promising pegmatites, which will need a detailed follow-up work program.

In addition to the exploration update, the company announced a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The financing will consist of the issuance of up to 4,347,826 flow-through shares, each at $0.23. Closing of the proposed private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE and any other regulatory approval. All securities issued per the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period plus one day under applicable securities laws.

To view the full press release, visit

About FE Battery Metals Corp.

FE Battery Metals is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus Lithium Property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radius from the property. North American Lithium mine (“NAL”) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the Augustus Lithium Property.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FEMFF are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN