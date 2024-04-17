IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Clinch Dominant Victory Over Gujarat Titans In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals secured a resounding victory by six wickets against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, propelling themselves to the sixth position on the points table. The bowlers showcased exceptional performance, dismantling the Titans for a mere 89 runs in 17.3 overs. Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8), Tristan Stubbs (2/11), Axar Patel (1/17), and Khaleel Ahmed (1/18) shared the wickets amongst them.

In pursuit of the modest target, Jake Fraser-McGurk asserted his intentions by smashing his first delivery for a six, ultimately scoring 20 runs off 10 balls with two fours and two sixes. However, Spencer Johnson dismissed him in the second over.

Prithvi Shaw fell soon after, claimed by Titans' debutant Sandeep Warrier, who also took the crucial wicket of impact player Abishek Porel (15 off 7). Shai Hope contributed with an entertaining 19 off 10, including a couple of maximums, before being dismissed by Rashid Khan while attempting a reverse sweep.

Captain Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten with 16 runs off 11 balls, steering the team to victory alongside Sumit Kumar (9* off 9) in the ninth over.

Sandeep Warrier proved expensive, conceding 40 runs in his three overs but managed to pick up two wickets. Rashid Khan finished with figures of 1/12 in two overs, while Johnson claimed 1/22 in his two. Despite a commendable effort from Noor Ahmad, the Titans' bowlers struggled to defend the low total, especially with a poor start in the powerplay.

The fewest overs taken to chase a target of 90 or more in IPL matches (20 overs per side):

7.2 - KTK vs RR, Indore, 2011 (Target: 98)

8.2 - MI vs RR, Sharjah, 2021 (Target: 91)

8.5 - DC vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024 (Target: 90)

10.0 - KKR vs RCB, Abu Dhabi, 2021 (Target: 93)

Also Read:

IPL 2024: DC coach Ricky Ponting backs Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup wicketkeeper role