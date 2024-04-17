Bengaluru Police Arrest Four Culprits Over Alleged Assault On Hindu Men For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tensions flared in the city of Bengaluru on Wednesday when an altercation erupted between a group of Muslim youths and three Hindu youths, leading to the arrest of four individuals, as confirmed by the local police.

The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of Chikkabettahalli and falls under the jurisdiction of the Vidyaranyapura police station. According to reports, the confrontation began when three Hindu youths, celebrating Sri Ram Navami, drove through the area chanting "Jai Shri Ram." Their vehicle was abruptly stopped by a group of Muslim youth on motorcycles who objected to the slogans.

Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

Eyewitnesses claim that the motorcyclists blocked the car and aggressively confronted the occupants about their chants. The situation escalated quickly as the youths exchanged heated words, with the motorcyclists allegedly insisting that the Hindu youths chant "Allah Hu Akbar" instead.

Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why

The verbal altercation turned physical when the car's occupants attempted to defend their right to celebrate their festival. "Do we do this at your festival?" one of the Hindu youths reportedly asked during the clash. This further agitated the group blocking their car, leading to a physical assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), Lakshmiprasad, stated that the police were quick to respond after the victims filed a complaint. "Our officers reviewed CCTV footage and managed to arrest four individuals involved in the incident. Among them, two are minors, and the main accused has been identified as Farman," he explained.