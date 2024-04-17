Shmyhal Offers World Bank President To Sign Memorandum On The Development Of Housing Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed the situation in Ukraine's energy sector with World Bank President Ajay Banga and offered to sign a memorandum on the development of the housing market.
Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"The World Bank provides all the necessary assistance to Ukraine. During our meeting with the bank's president, Ajay Banga, we discussed the situation in Ukraine's energy sector after Russian strikes. We are cooperating with the World Bank to mobilize emergency financing for the urgent repair of damaged infrastructure," Shmyhal said. Read also:
He noted that he had offered the World Bank president to expand cooperation, in particular to agree on the signing of a memorandum on the development of the housing market.
"Due to the full-scale Russian invasion, many people were left homeless. The need for new housing has grown significantly. We are looking to involve the private sector to develop this market. And we need the support of the World Bank, IFC and MIGA here," Shmyhal said.
He recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the World Bank had mobilized $42 billion to support Ukraine, including $36 billion that has already been provided to the country.
Shmyhal is on a visit to the United States.
