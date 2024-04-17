Blinken To China To Fuss About Support For Russia

Jointly proposed by Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Mike Lawler, the bill is aimed at making it more difficult for China to purchase Iranian petroleum and related products. It needs approval from the Senate before it can go to Biden for his signature.

“After Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, and as its regime of terror deepens ties to China, we are reminded that they cannot be trusted,” said Gottheimer.

”We must hold Iran and its backers accountable, especially China, the number one purchaser of Iranian petroleum,” said Lawler.



The duo said the Iran-China Energy Sanctions Act, along with the SHIP Act passed last November, will kneecap Iran's ability to export murder and instability across the Middle East region.



Also on Monday, Wang had a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



Wang said China believed that Iran is fully cognizant of the situation and will avoid causing further turbulence while defending its sovereignty and dignity. He added that China will steadily advance practical cooperation in various fields with Iran to make greater progress in China-Iran relations.

“The passage of the Iran-China Energy Sanctions Act by the US House is a bargaining chip that is aimed at forcing China to compromise on Iranian issues,” You Feng, a visiting lecturer at Peking University and a military commentator, says in an article published on Wednesday.“It seems that if we do not fulfill the United States' demand of exerting influence over Iran, the act will soon take effect.”

“But obviously,” she adds,“even if Blinken will raise the matter during his upcoming visit to Beijing, China is unlikely to give up its cooperation with Russia and Iran. The reason is simple. Our cooperation with Russia and Iran is normal trade. The United States' unreasonable demand directly hurts our interests, and this is unacceptable.”

She says China will definitely fight back if the US imposes sanctions. She says Blinken should consider Beijing's opinions, before departing for China, instead of presenting a bunch of unreasonable demands.

Last June, Blinken visited China and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping after US-China relations had been impacted by the Chinese spy balloon incident, the US chip export ban and Taiwan issues in early 2023.

Since then, more US and Chinese officials have held meetings. A face-to-face meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November also helped stabilize Sino-US relations. But the US sanctioned more Chinese firms that shipped products to Russia. It unveiled new chip export rules against China last October.

Now Washington is urging the European Union to take actions to avoid being hurt by China's industrial overcapacity, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

During a meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz raised the issue of China's overcapacity and said that Germany wants open and fair markets.

Xi asked the German side to look at the matter objectively. He said a surge in China's clean-technology exports can help the world tackle inflation and achieve its green goals.

