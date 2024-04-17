Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Search Operation Enters Day 3

The entire Kashmir region plunged into deep shock and grief after a boat ferrying school kids, locals, and a few non-J&K residents capsized at the Gandabal area of Batwara in Srinagar on Tuesday. This resulted in the death of six persons, including a mother, her two children, and the boatman.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad, Tehsildar Panthachowk, Muzamil Ahmad, and other officials from the District Administration Srinagar.

The Div Com, on the occasion, said the search and rescue operation continues in the area as efforts are on to locate three missing persons, comprising two children and an adult.

“Today, 14 teams, including those from NDRF, SDRF, ARMY, River Police, and other agencies, were deployed for rescue operations. The operation is scheduled to continue throughout the night and will resume in the morning,” he said.

Regarding the bridge construction, the Div Com said,“We have verified the information, and the work is expected to be completed by June of this year.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing rescue operation to trace the bodies of the three missing individuals has been intensified following the boat capsizing incident.

An official said the rescue operation, to retrieve the three missing persons, including a father-son duo identified as Showkat Ahmad and his son Hazik Showkat, along with minor boy Farhan Parray, resumed in the first light of the morning after being halted last night at around 11 pm. It continued all day, he said.

The operation continued all day, with the rescue teams from SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army's MARCOS, Fire and Emergency, and other officials making all-out efforts to retrieve the bodies.

“We have been here in Jhelum of Batwara since around 6 am, continuing our search. Initially, we started from the Batwara area in the morning where the boat capsized. We first scanned the incident spot and soon moved forward to search other areas in the river for the body,” ASI SDRF, Abdul Rashid said.

He said the water flow was very high on Tuesday, however, today it had receded, while no traces of the body were found.“We are hopeful of recovering the bodies,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi told reporters that the search operation to trace the three missing persons from river Jhelum is underway.“We have alerted all the police stations along river Jhelum to keep watch on bodies,” Birdi said, adding that specialised divers who are searching for the missing persons are focusing on sites where there is a high probability of finding the missing persons.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, visited the Gandbal area on Wednesday and met with the family members of the deceased.

They expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with those affected by the tragic incident. Deeply saddened by the loss of six lives in the boat capsizing, they extended government assistance to the bereaved families.

