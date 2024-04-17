New Cargo Terminal To Be Built At Tashkent Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is planned to build a new cargo terminal at TashkentInternational Airport, Azernews reports, citingKun news Agency.

As a result of a three-year reconstruction of the air harbor,the area of the departure terminal building has increased from 56to 80 thousand square meters. The renovation of the departureterminal is currently ongoing, which will be completed in threestages. As a result, areas for registration, customs control andsecurity will expand, and throughput will double – up to 2.4thousand people per hour.

Due to the modernization of the cargo terminal, the cargohandling capacity will increase more than fourfold – from 70 to 300tons per day.

Acting Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports JavlonbekUmarkhodjayev in an interview with Uzbekistan 24 TV channel notedthat many companies are interested in cargo transportation throughthe capital's airport. However, the current cargo terminal does notmeet the quality and capacity requirements.

On December 8 last year, a new stage of reconstruction began atTashkent International Airport. Work to expand the terminal will becarried out in two stages and will continue approximately until theend of next year. The total area of the airport terminal is plannedto be doubled. Thanks to this, the airport's capacity will increasefrom 7 million to 13 million people per year.

