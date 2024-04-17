NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting With Zelensky Participation To Be Held On Friday - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council that will be held this Friday, April 19.

According to Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this on Wednesday during a joint press conference with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, and the Czech Republic.

“First of all, President Zelensky has asked for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. We will convene the meeting on Friday, that will be with President Zelensky, and then with NATO defence ministers to address the urgent needs for more support to Ukraine,” he said.

According to Stoltenberg, the meeting will focus on strengthening air defense capabilities and increasing the purchase and delivery of artillery rounds for Ukraine.

“I think this demonstrates the value of the NATO-Ukraine Council which is one of the decisions we made together in Vilnius to strengthen our institutional partnership with Ukraine and to use the Council for consultations and to address the urgent matters like the provision of more military support," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine will request convening a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the protection of airspace, and the supply of air defense systems and missiles.

