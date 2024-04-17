Vietnam Vs Kuwait AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Vietnam and Kuwait, both are set for no-holds barred clash as both teams aim to kick off their Group D campaigns with a win.

Al Janoub stadium will host the young players who will do their best to win the match.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

---

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

---

90+9' FULL TIME

---

90+5' Attempt blocked. Sultan Al Faraj (Kuwait U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

90+4' Attempt blocked. Nguyen Minh Quang (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nguyen Duc Phú.

88' Talal Al Qaisi (Kuwait U23) is shown the yellow card.

86' Attempt blocked. Nguyen Minh Quang (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

84' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Nguyen Duc Phú replaces Nguyen Van Truong.

77' Substitution, Kuwait U23. Abdulaziz Abdulaziz replaces Salman Al Awadhi.

---

IN VIDEO: Vietnam scores the third goal after Kuwait goal keeper makes a second blunder!

---

76' THIRD GOAL! Vietnam 3 - 1 Kuwait

---

76' Goal! Vietnam U23 3, Kuwait U23 1. Bùi Vi Hào (Vietnam U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nguyen Thái Son with a through ball.

---

71' Attempt missed. Võ Hoàng Minh Khoa (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bùi Vi Hào.

67' Substitution, Kuwait U23. Montaser Al Abdulsalam replaces Abdulrahman Karam.

67' Substitution, Kuwait U23. Talal Al Qaisi replaces Mahdi Dashti.

67' Substitution, Kuwait U23. Sultan Al Faraj replaces Mohsen Ghareeb.

64' Ho Van Cuong (Vietnam U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

58' Attempt blocked. Salman Al Awadhi (Kuwait U23) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moath Al Enezi.

57' Nguyen Minh Quang (Vietnam U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54' Substitution, Kuwait U23. Faisal Al Shatti replaces Fahad Al Fadhli.

51' Yousef Al Haqan (Kuwait U23) is shown the yellow card.

---

IN VIDEO: Vietnam's second goal! Kuwait goal keeper makes a blunder!

---

47' SECOND GOAL! Vietnam 2 - 1 Kuwait

47' Goal! Vietnam U23 2, Kuwait U23 1. Bùi Vi Hào (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

---

46' Nguyen Thái Son (Vietnam U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Nguyen Minh Quang replaces Nguyen Van Tùng.

45' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Bùi Vi Hào replaces Vo Nguyen Hoàng.

45' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Nguyen Manh Hung replaces Khuat Van Khang.

---

Second Half Begins

Vietnam 1 - 1 Kuwait

---

HALF TIME

---

IN VIDEO: Kuwait's draw goal!

---

49+9' EQUAL GOAL! Vietnam 1 - 1 Kuwait

45+9' Goal! Vietnam U23 1, Kuwait U23 1. Salman Al Awadhi (Kuwait U23) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

---

RED CARD! For the Vietnam team

---

45+7' Nguyen Ngoc Thang (Vietnam U23) is shown the red card.

45+5' VAR Decision: Card upgraded Nguyen Ngoc Thang (Vietnam U23).

45+4' Nguyen Ngoc Thang (Vietnam U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45+3' Penalty conceded by Nguyen Ngoc Thang (Vietnam U23) after a foul in the penalty area.

45+3' Penalty Kuwait U23. Abdulrahman Karam draws a foul in the penalty area.

---

IN VIDEO: Vietnam strikes the first goal!

---

45+1' FIRST GOAL! Vietnam 1 - 0 Kuwait

---

45+1' Goal! Vietnam U23 1, Kuwait U23 0. Nguyen Van Tùng (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nguyen Van Truong with a through ball.

44' Delay in match because of an injury Abdulrahman Marzouq (Kuwait U23).

43' Abdulrahman Karam (Kuwait U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

39' Attempt blocked. Moath Al Enezi (Kuwait U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hussain Ashkanani.

---

31' RED CARD! for the Kuwait team

---

31' Ebrahim Kameel (Kuwait U23) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

30' VAR Decision: Card upgraded Ebrahim Kameel (Kuwait U23).

30' Delay in match because of an injury Khuat Van Khang (Vietnam U23).

29 'Foul by Ebrahim Kameel (Kuwait U23).

24' Attempt blocked. Nguyen Van Tùng (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Võ Hoàng Minh Khoa.

15' Delay in match because of an injury Nguyen Van Tùng (Vietnam U23).

12' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Nguyen Van Truong replaces Nguyen Dình Bac because of an injury.

11' Attempt saved. Salman Al Awadhi (Kuwait U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdulrahman Karam.

10' Delay in match because of an injury Nguyen Dình Bac (Vietnam U23).

8' Attempt missed. Hussain Ashkanani (Kuwait U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mahdi Dashti.

6' Delay in match because of an injury Nguyen Dình Bac (Vietnam U23).

3' Attempt missed. Salman Al Awadhi (Kuwait U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moath Al Enezi.

---

LINE UPS

Get to know the teams!

Kuwait

Vietnam