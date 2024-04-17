Chatbots On The Rise In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Chatbots

Specifically, 80% of the Swiss population now knows what a chatbot is, compared to just 57% three years ago. Additionally, 63% of respondents to a representative survey by Comparis have already interacted with a chatbot at least once.

The use of services such as ChatGPT or Gemini has already reached half of the population, according to a press release issued by the comparison service on Tuesday night.

The rising prevalence of chatbots is coupled with their growing acceptance. The survey showed that 72% of respondents favour interacting with chatbots for speedier online searches, compared to just under 56% in 2021.

Additionally, 72% would prefer a chatbot for queries related to delivery status, and 63% seek chatbots for customer experience feedback.

Chatbots are particularly widespread in online shopping. They are also increasingly being used for online searches and acquiring information online. Comparis' digital expert Frick emphasises in the press release that positive experiences with chatbots heighten interest in further use.

