Possible Shut Down Of Panama Services Thursday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) I have also seen the indigenous videos where they are planning to shut down the country again as the Government promises to them have not been fulfilled. With an election coming May 5, the current Government appears to be somewhat lame and fading into the sunset early, so not much help with current issues.

This specific note is from a concerned Panama resident:

"Friends. I don't want to disrupt anyone's tranquility, but the Panamanians are preparing for a potential shutdown of the highways on Thursday. I was at the chino market in Puerto Rios Abajo tonight and the cars were double stacked and everyone was taking propane tanks out. There were only about eight gas thanks left. I went to the gas station Delta at the Y and she said she has been very busy filling gas cans and tanks all day. So the Panamanians are clearly gearing up for a potential strike and shut down of the inter-Americana highway on Thursday. It might be better to be prepared, than sorry on Friday that you didn't."



