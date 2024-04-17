(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, and its wholly owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals Inc., provided an update on the progress of the development for two processing facilities in the Timmins Nickel District. The update included a nickel-processing facility and a stainless-steel and alloy production facility. According to the report, key engineering contracts for the facilities have been awarded and work is underway. The contracts included steel plant design let by SMS group (“SMS”), a company renowned worldwide for its future-oriented technologies and outstanding service for the metals industry; portions of the nickel plant design led by Metso, an industry leader for the supply of pyrometallurgical process equipment; and overall study compilation and supporting engineering led by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, a global diversified engineering, construction and project management company. The update also noted that NetZero Metals is working on the development of two processing facilities to fill a critical link in the development of North American critical minerals supply chains and the province's electric vehicle strategy.“We are very pleased to work with global engineering leaders like SMS, Metso and Ausenco to advance our NetZero Metals processing plants,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“These processing facilities will position the Timmins Nickel District and

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

IBN