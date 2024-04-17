Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Sees Great Potential Across Its Saskatchewan Nickel Projects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electric vehicles are expected to account for over 50% of automobile sales in 2040, driving a six-fold increase in global nickel demand

Fathom Nickel has looked to capitalize on the world's ambitions for a carbon-neutral future through the exploration and development of two promising nickel deposits located within Canada's Saskatchewan province The site of historic exploratory and mining activity during the 1960's, initial exploration work across both the Albert Lake and Gochager Lake projects have found great potential in terms of resource and mineral yields

Forecasts suggest that by 2040, electric vehicles (“EVs”) will comprise over 50 percent of annual passenger vehicles sales, as manufacturers and customers transition to cleaner forms of transportation in a bid to limit and curb the harmful emissions currently contribution to global warming ( ). In turn, the surge in electric vehicle manufacturing and sales have significantly escalated the demand for crucial raw material inputs such as nickel within the electric vehicle supply chain; a recent report has suggested that global nickel demand is poised to increase six-fold as of 2030, largely because of the burgeoning electric vehicle market. Whilst this scenario has presented an array of growth prospects within the nickel mining and refining sectors, it has also presented its own challenges, namely in terms of the environmental impact of mining operations as well as geopolitical issues related to supply chain security.

Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , a Calgary-based Canadian natural resource development and exploration company has sought to cater to the ongoing energy transition through the exploration and development of high-grade nickel sulfide developments. Nestled within the prolific...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at

.fm/FNICF

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN