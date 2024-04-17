Rottweiler to Boxer-7 popular dog breeds in Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Kerala, a state noted for its rich cultural past and diversified environment, various dog breeds are popular among pet owners.

Here are the seven most common dog breeds in Kerala.

Boxers are lively, playful, and loyal dogs with muscular bodies and expressive features. They are ideal companions for active Kerala families and outdoor enthusiasts.



Smart, loyal, and protective dogs. They work as police, security, and service dogs. Many Kerala families choose them for their flexibility and trainability.

They may be loyal household pets with adequate training and socialisation. Some Kerala households choose them for their intimidating look and natural guarding qualities.

Golden Retrievers are smart, kind, and loving. They are great family pets and children-friendly. Their friendliness and trainability make them popular in Kerala.

Great Danes are calm and kind. Friendly and loyal, they are called "gentle giants." Although large, Great Danes are friendly with children and are loving family dogs in Kerala.

Doberman Pinschers are smart, loyal, and trainable. Style, athleticism, and protection are their hallmarks. For experienced Kerala owners desiring a loyal and watchful guard dog.

Labrador Retrievers are popular among Kerala families because to their intellect, loyalty, and friendliness. These dogs act as therapy, search and rescue, and service dogs.