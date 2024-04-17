Bihar Man Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 17 (IANS) A Bihar man was shot and critically injured in a terrorist attack in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, officials said.

Officials said that terrorists fired at the man from close range in the Bijbehera area of Anantnag.

"Terrorists fired at a non-local identified as Raju Shah of Bihar from close range in the Bijbehara area. He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition and found to have suffered injuries in the neck and the abdomen. He succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital, an official said.

Police teams reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched searches to trace the assailants, the official added.