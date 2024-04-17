(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Modicare's Amoli unveils its Spring Summer Limited Edition Collection - Tarini, featuring beautiful necklaces & earring sets, bracelets and pendant sets that elevates your style game for every occasion. Sprinkle some stardust into your wardrobe with this 22-karat gold-plated handcrafted jewellery and make every moment unforgettable.



Necklace & Earring Sets



- Anvi: Be the star of any event with this 22k gold-plated set adorned with dazzling zirconia crystals and faux ruby earrings and necklace. Priced at MRP Rs. 3779/-.



- Anaya: Make a statement with this 22k gold-plated necklace and earrings set featuring faux emerald droplets. Priced at MRP Rs. 3779/-.



- Reeva: Turn heads with this elegant necklace and earring set plated in 22k gold, embellished with sparkling zirconia crystals and a faux blue sapphire. Priced at MRP Rs. 2799/-.





Pendant Sets



- Anika: Transition seamlessly from day to night with this pendant and earring set, featuring 22k gold plating and studded with zirconia crystals in an elegant drop design. Priced at MRP Rs. 1889/-.



- Chandra: Illuminate the night with these glamorous earrings and pendant set, crafted with 22k gold plating and studded with zirconia crystals. Priced at MRP Rs. 2519/-.





Bracelets



- Naisha: Stand out with this modern slip-on bracelet, intricately crafted with 22k gold plating and adorned with shimmering zirconia crystals. Priced at MRP Rs. 1819/-.



- Aarohi: Spark conversations with this eye-catching bracelet, plated in 22k gold and featuring shimmering zirconia crystals and a faux sapphire stone. Priced at MRP Rs. 1399/-.



- Charvi: Complete your nighttime ensemble with this teardrop bracelet, plated in 22k gold and adorned with zirconia crystals. Priced at MRP Rs. 1399/-.



- Roshni: Add a touch of magic with this mesmerising moon-shaped bracelet, plated in 22k gold and embellished with glimmering zirconia crystals. Priced at MRP Rs. 1819/.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...