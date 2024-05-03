MHI Forms EV Taskforce With ICCT To Promote Electric Truck Adoption

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 3 (KNN) The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has taken a significant step towards promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India's transportation sector.

In line with the Government of India's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' the MHI has established an EV taskforce to develop an inclusive roadmap for electric vehicles, with a specific focus on electric trucks and supporting infrastructure.

The taskforce has been formed in collaboration with several prominent organisations, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and other agencies.

Notably, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has been appointed to lead matters related to electric trucks and the necessary infrastructure in India.

Through this taskforce, the ICCT, along with the MHI, will engage with stakeholders through workshops and meetings to gather insights and recommendations on various aspects of e-truck adoption and related infrastructure development.

The transport sector is a significant contributor to climate change, and in India, medium and heavy-duty trucks account for only 2 per cent of the total vehicle population but contribute to a staggering 45 per cent of overall vehicular road transport emissions.

Amit Bhatt, Managing Director, ICCT, expressed excitement about being part of this taskforce, stating, "ICCT's background in research on e-trucks and EVs in general will be of immense help in this. Through these stakeholder consultations, we also aim to create a comprehensive mapping and analysis in the sector.”

He further mentioned,“The electrification of trucks in India will support sustainable transport and also commerce."

The increased uptake of EVs is crucial for India to meet its objectives under the Paris Agreement and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

(KNN Bureau)