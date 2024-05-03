Govt Unveils Rs 10,000 Crore AI Mission To Boost Tech Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 3 (KNN) In a major push to drive innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, the Indian government has unveiled an ambitious Rs 10,000 crore mission aimed at developing a robust AI ecosystem in the country.

The core objective of this mission is to establish a network of state-of-the-art data centres equipped with high-performance computing facilities, which will be leased to industry players, start-ups, academia, and researchers.

The AI mission, approved by the Union Cabinet in March, will witness the implementation of its rules and guidelines after the formation of the new government in June.

These data centres will house cutting-edge infrastructure, including powerful graphic processing units (GPUs), storage systems, network infrastructure, and specialised hardware accelerators, enabling the training and development of large language models (LLMs) and other AI offerings.

Officials revealed that the government plans to initially source GPUs from leading companies like Nvidia but aims to eventually manufacture these AI chipsets within the country with the assistance of global semiconductor firms.

By providing access to these computing resources, the AI mission aims to reduce the computing costs for AI start-ups by a significant 40-50 per cent, as acquiring and maintaining such infrastructure can be prohibitively expensive for early-stage companies.

Beyond facilitating access to computing power, the AI mission encompasses a comprehensive range of initiatives.

These include allocating early-stage funding to deeptech start-ups, establishing innovation centres, developing a sovereign AI infrastructure, and creating the India AI datasets platform – a vast collection of anonymised data to fuel innovation and enhance AI applications' capabilities.

The program also focuses on promoting the development of AI applications in critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, governance, and language translation, with the goal of maximising economic development.

Additionally, it will invest in the creation of indigenous foundational models and tools for safe, trusted, and ethical AI development and deployment, while also increasing AI courses in colleges and universities to nurture skill development.

