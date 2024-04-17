WAJ Removes Water Attacks In Southern Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) -Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) said its inspection workers, in cooperation with Public Security Directorate (PSD), seized new attacks on water infrastructure in south of the capital Amman's Giza District, Al-Laban area.According to a Ministry of Water statement on Wednesday, the attack was carried out on a main 5-inch diameter pipepline, using a 3-inch fixture to siphon off water to illegally irrigate farms and agricultural ponds, which "greatly" affected shares of a number of areas in southern Amman.The ministry indicated that these fixtures were disconnected, adding that infrastructure was restored to normal and equipment was seized.The ministry noted it will also transfer the case and identify ownership of the land plots and ponds to the judiciary to arrest violators and take legal action at courts.The statement also valued the PSD's support and cooperation for their continued collaboration in providing all capabilities to enable the ministry's workers to carry out their duties.Additionally, the ministry hailed citizens' cooperation, who daily report attempts to attack Jordan's water networks or dig wells, stressing that there will be "no laxity" in implementing provisions of the law.