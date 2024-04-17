Alejandro Sanchez Lopez Named Best Player In I-League 2023-24

(MENAFN- IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC Alejandro Sanchez Lopez won the Highest Scorer and the Best Player awards after finishing as the top scorer of the league with 19 goals from 22 appearances. Although his club, Gokulam Kerala FC finished third in the I-League table, Spaniard Alejandro Sanchez Lopez finished as the top scorer in the league.

Yet another season of the I-League has come to an end, with Mohammedan Sporting winning their maiden national league title, and in the process, gaining promotion to the Indian Super League.

While the Black and White Brigade had a great season in the overall aspect, a number of players and teams have shone in various other areas of the game. The All India Football Federation has announced the list of awardees in the I-League 2023-24 season.

Padam Chettri of Mohammedan Sporting produced some brilliant performances under the bar for the Kolkata side, something that allowed them to earn crucial points at various stages during the season. He was named the winner of the Best Goalkeeper award. Meanwhile, his teammate, Mirajlol Kasimov played a pivotal role in orchestrating Mohammedan's attacks and has been named the Best Midfielder of the season.

Real Kashmir conceded only 19 goals from their 24 matches, and their captain Muhammad Hammad was instrumental at the back for them. Hammad was announced as the winner of the Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender.

Nineteen-year-old winger Gymar Nikum has been named as the Best Emerging player of the season, having scored four goals in Inter Kashi's fourth-placed finish.

With 15 wins, seven draws, and only two losses under his belt, Mohammedan Sporting head coach Andrey Chernyshov earned the Syed Abdul Rahim Award for the Best Coach of the season.

TRAU FC did not have much to look forward to in a season they got relegated, but have been one of the most disciplined sides in the league, and have been named as the winners of the Fair Play award.

List of awards for I-League 2023-24

Best Player: Alejandro Sanchez Lopez (Gokulam Kerala FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Padam Chettri (Mohammedan Sporting)

Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender: Muhammad Hammad (Real Kashmir FC)

Best Midfielder: Mirjalol Kasimov (Mohammedan Sporting)

Highest Scorer: Alejandro Sanchez Lopez (Gokulam Kerala FC) (19 goals)

Best Emerging Player: Gyamar Nikum (Inter Kashi)

Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach: Andrey Chernyshov (Mohammedan Sporting)

Winners of Fair Play Contest: TRAU FC

Best Match Organisation: Mohammedan Sporting

Participating Club with Best Media Operations: Mohammedan Sporting