SKDK Promotes Jasmine Hooks To COO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - SKDK has promoted Jasmine Hooks to COO, giving her responsibility for managing the firm's day-to-day operations.



Hooks has been SKDK's deputy COO since 2021, as which she has played a key role in HR policy development, contracts, internal communications, employee relations and talent acquisition. She is succeeding Jacqui Newman, who is leaving the agency for a new opportunity.



“Jasmine's expertise and leadership have been invaluable to SKDK. Today, as we announce her promotion to the role of COO, we are deeply honored to welcome her to the leadership team. In doing so, Jasmine becomes one of the few women of color to helm operations at a major communications firm, a milestone we celebrate with pride,” said

Doug Thornell , who was appointed CEO in 2022.



"I also can't say enough about my friend, Jacqui Newman, and her many contributions. She has been a tremendous leader, trusted partner, and wise counselor, and I am excited for her and her next opportunity. She will always be part of the SKDK family, and we wish her nothing but the best," Thornell said.



Before joining SKDK, Hooks served as COO in Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's administration, where she managed the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, developed a comprehensive DEI framework, and established many statewide policies and procedures. Hooks also held key positions in the Pritzker campaign. She is a Chicago native and a graduate of Marquette University.



“I am deeply honored to step into the COO role and immensely grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me during this new era at SKDK,” Hooks said.“I am energized by the opportunity to provide hands-on leadership in all operational facets, ensuring we continue to always put our best forward-for our staff, those clients that rely on us, and all of our external partners.”







