Bhojpuri Actress Yaminiiee Singh Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga With Brother, Seeks Divine Blessings

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bhojpuri actress Yaminiiee Singh on Wednesday visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings of Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, Yaminiiee who has recently wrapped up her two films 'Uttaran' and 'Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu', shared a divine picture from the temple premises.

She is seen wearing a beautiful magenta-pink saree with golden motifs on it. Yaminiiee is holding a puja thali in her hands.

The post is captioned: "Jai Shri Mahakaal".

In the Stories section, she dropped a snap with her brother, sitting in the car. The geo-tag is of 'Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga'.

She captioned it as: "Bro".

On the work front, Yaminiiee is known for movies like 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Lallu Ki Laila', and 'Premgeet'.