(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday the apprehension of a suspect believed to be involved in the recent bombing targeting a former Ukrainian secret police agent in Moscow. The incident, which occurred last week, involved the detonation of a bomb planted under a vehicle owned by Vasily Prozorov, a former member of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).



According to the FSB, the arrested individual is a Russian national in his early 40s, purportedly acting under the instructions of the current leadership of the SBU. The agency alleges that the suspect was recruited while in Ukraine last October and subsequently returned to Russia in March. It is claimed that he personally constructed the radio-triggered improvised explosive device used in the attack and placed it beneath Prozorov's vehicle.



The FSB's statement suggests a direct link between the arrested suspect and a subordinate of Vasily Malyuk, the head of the SBU. While the identity of the suspect has not been disclosed, the FSB released several video clips related to the incident, including footage purportedly depicting the moment the bomb was planted and subsequent events such as the explosion and the suspect's apprehension.



In addition to charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of explosives, investigators are contemplating adding charges of terrorism and treason to the list of accusations. If convicted on all counts, the suspect could face a life sentence, as per the FSB statement.



The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the attempted

assassination of Prozorov, who reportedly survived the attack. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and raises concerns about potential covert operations and retaliatory actions between the two countries.



Moreover, the FSB's allegations of SBU involvement in the attack add another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Moscow and Kiev. The incident is likely to further exacerbate diplomatic tensions and fuel suspicions between the two neighboring nations.



As the investigation unfolds, authorities will continue to delve into the motives behind the attack and the extent of any alleged collaboration between the arrested suspect and the SBU.



The outcome of the case will have significant implications for bilateral relations and regional stability in Eastern Europe.

