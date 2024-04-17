Toyota announces global recall of 211K Prius following electronic door lock matter

(MENAFN) Toyota Motor Corporation has announced a global recall affecting 211,000 Prius cars manufactured between 2023 and 2024. The recall extends to regions including Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia, indicating the widespread nature of the issue. The recall is prompted by a concern related to the electronic locks of the rear doors, which has the potential to compromise vehicle safety and functionality.



According to reports from the Bloomberg News Agency, Toyota disclosed on Wednesday that the identified problem with the electronic door locks could result in water leakage inside the vehicle or trigger an electrical short circuit within the lock circuitry. These malfunctions pose a serious safety hazard, as they could potentially lead to the unintended opening of the rear doors while the vehicle is in motion. Recognizing the critical nature of the issue, Toyota has taken proactive measures to address the problem and ensure the safety of its customers.



The scale of the recall is substantial, with Toyota indicating that approximately 135,000 Prius cars in Japan and an additional 55,000 vehicles in the United States will be subject to the recall. This comprehensive effort underscores Toyota's commitment to prioritizing consumer safety and maintaining the integrity of its product lineup.



Recalls of this magnitude highlight the importance of rigorous quality control and proactive risk management within the automotive industry. For Toyota, a company renowned for its commitment to reliability and safety, addressing issues promptly and transparently is paramount to upholding its reputation and ensuring customer trust. As the recall process unfolds, affected Prius owners can expect to receive notifications from Toyota outlining the necessary steps to rectify the electronic door lock issue and restore the safety and functionality of their vehicles.

