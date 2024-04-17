Chinese yuan strengthens to reach 7.1025 over US dollar on Wednesday

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System reported that the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (RMB), also known as the yuan, experienced a slight strengthening, gaining 3 pips to reach 7.1025 against the U.S. dollar. This adjustment reflects the exchange rate set by China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), and serves as a reference point for trading activities involving the yuan in the foreign exchange market.



Within China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is subject to certain regulations regarding its fluctuations relative to the central parity rate. Specifically, the currency is permitted to fluctuate within a predetermined band of 2 percent from the central parity rate on any given trading day. This framework is designed to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market while allowing for some degree of flexibility in response to market forces and economic conditions.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is determined based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers prior to the commencement of trading in the interbank market each business day. This process involves the consideration of various factors influencing exchange rate dynamics, including market demand and supply, economic indicators, and international developments. By establishing a reference rate through this method, the PBOC aims to provide a transparent and reliable benchmark for market participants to conduct foreign exchange transactions and manage currency-related risks effectively.

MENAFN17042024000045015839ID1108104535