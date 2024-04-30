Hand-Block Textile Printing & Dyeing From Ajrakh, Gujarat Secures GI Certification

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Apr 30 (KNN) In a significant milestone for India's vibrant textile heritage, the traditional Ajrakh textile artisans of Kutch, Gujarat have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) certification by the national patent office.

This coveted recognition affirms the exceptional artistry and cultural significance of the centuries-old Ajrakh craft practiced by skilled artisans in the region.

The GI tag, a legal mark of authenticity and origin, safeguards the unique traditional knowledge and techniques of Ajrakh textiles from misappropriation. For the Kutch Ajrakh artisans, many hailing from villages like Dhamadka and Ajrakhpur, this certification is a hard-earned validation of their craftsmanship.

Ajrakh, an intricate resist hand-block printing and dyeing art form, holds a revered place in Gujarat's cultural tapestry, with roots spanning over a millennium in regions like Sindh, Barmer, and Kutch. Each Ajrakh textile involves the meticulous sourcing of natural vegetable dyes, stamping of wooden blocks, and masterful dyeing methods passed down through generations.

Ajrakhpur, known as the epicentre of Ajrakh textile art since its origins 400 years ago, stands as a vibrant hub where artisans ingeniously blend tradition with modernity. Their exquisite creations, imbued with symbolic designs and a kaleidoscope of earthy hues, have become emblems of Gujarat's rich heritage adorning connoisseurs worldwide.

Beyond artistic merit, the GI recognition underscores Ajrakh's socioeconomic significance, enabling artisans to sustainably preserve their legacy while gaining access to global markets. It facilitates consumers to make conscious choices by identifying authentic Ajrakh textiles bearing the cultural imprint of Kutch's master craftspeople.

(KNN Bureau)