Anti-Defection Law To Be Strengthened If Cong Is Voted To Power: Alka Lamba

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 30 (IANS) All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said on Tuesday that the anti-defection law will be made stronger to save democracy if the Congress forms the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress House here on Tuesday, Lamba said that the BJP's fake promises have been exposed, adding that the NDA will not cross the 180-seat mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking about the anti-defection law, Lamba said the BJP-led Central government has weakened the law to usurp power.

“Once we form the government, we will make the anti-defection law strong by cancelling the membership of the elected representatives who switch sides. In Goa, the BJP is encouraging defections. Why is the Prime Minister against strengthening the anti-defection law,” she asked.

The Congress leader also said that the BJP will not be allowed to change the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar.

“The BJP is trying to change the Constitution. It is also trying to take away the rights and freedom of the people. But we will not allow this to happen. Ambedkar's Constitution doesn't discriminate against the poor and the rich. Hence we will not allow the BJP to tinker with the Constitution of India,” Lamba said.