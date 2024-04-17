Kerala: KSRTC Sets Historic Record In Single-Day Collection In April; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has set a record in the collection while moving forward with the goal of better revenue by reducing costs. The organization set a new record on April 15, with a single-day earnings of Rs 8.57 crore. Earlier, KSRTC announced that it had surpassed the profit of Rs 8.30 crores on April 24, 2023.

The KSRTC stated that out of 4324 buses operated, the revenue from 4179 buses was Rs 8.57 crore. As per the instructions of Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, the services were reorganized by eliminating dead kilometers.

Low-revenue dead trips and unmanned mid-day trips except for isolated services, tribal sector, plantation sector, and student concession routes are excluded. Instead, KSRTC made gains without increasing costs by arranging additional services on major and long-haul routes where revenue was available.

The ordinary buses were operated on consecutive holidays after checking the demand. However, the long-distance buses have been pre-planned and adjusted as per the rush. According to KSRTC, about 140 additional services have been arranged within the state. The services have been arranged for inter-state routes to Sabarimala for Vishu.

According to KSRTC, it was possible to implement all this accurately and on time due to the interest shown by the operating staff, conductors, and drivers, and the excellence shown by the officers and supervisors. KSRTC also said that it especially appreciates the employees for being proactive by postponing holidays and festivals with their families.

