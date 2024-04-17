Xi Jinping, German Chancellor talk over bilateral ties amid focus on fair competition

(MENAFN) During a meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed confidence in the steady development of bilateral relations with Germany, stressing the importance of mutual respect and finding common ground while setting aside differences. Emphasizing a long-term strategic perspective, Xi highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to bilateral ties.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to China, his first since the implementation of Germany's "de-risking" strategy aimed at maintaining a balanced relationship with China, underscores the significance of fostering constructive dialogue between the two nations. Xi's remarks echoed the sentiment of mutual respect and cooperation, indicating a commitment to sustaining stable relations.



Scholz, in line with his government's stance on fair competition, emphasized the need for equitable practices in the economic sphere, particularly regarding trade and investment between China and Germany. Addressing students at Tongji University in Shanghai, Scholz stressed the importance of fairness, cautioning against protectionist measures and advocating for a level playing field.



Acknowledging the inevitability of competition, Scholz reassured that fair competition should be the guiding principle, with a focus on preventing practices such as dumping and safeguarding intellectual property rights. His remarks underscored the importance of transparent and rules-based economic interactions between the two nations.



The significance of the Chinese market for the German economy was further emphasized during Scholz's visit, as evidenced by the presence of top corporate officials from leading German companies like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. This delegation highlights the deep economic ties between Germany and China and reinforces the commitment to strengthening cooperation and mutual benefits in trade and investment.

