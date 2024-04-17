Hashkey Opens Crypto Listing Applications

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) HashKey Global, a regulated crypto exchange, has launched its listing system for top-tier projects. Furthermore, HashKey Capital has gained approval for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong, expanding its offerings.

HashKey Adds More Tokens with Bitcoin and Ethereum Included

Following the approval of its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong, HashKey Capital has moved on to open a crypto listing application, aimed at providing quality digital assets a chance to broaden their reach. The exchange will offer various trading services, including leverage, futures, asset staking, and LaunchPad.

Recently, it added 21 tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Avalanche, to its spot market, aiming to attract more users and support Hong Kong's crypto hub aspirations. Projects applying for listing will undergo scrutiny of tokenomics, community base, and other criteria.

They may also need legal opinions, anti-money laundering measures, and security audits. Additionally, HashKey Global offers compliant products like LaunchPad and LaunchPool for token sales and listing activities.

Furthermore, interested parties can apply for a listing by filling out a Google form provided by the exchange. The HashKey Global team will evaluate each submission thoroughly. If a project passes the initial review, the spot trading team will contact the applicants via email or Telegram.

Meanwhile, HashKey Global aims to strengthen its foothold in the cryptocurrency market by incorporating top-tier projects to drive user engagement. This move aligns with Hong Kong's aspiration to establish itself as a leading global cryptocurrency hub. The exchange's strategy underscores its commitment to offering quality services and contributing to the growth of the digital asset ecosystem.