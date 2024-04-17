Baku Engineering University & BS-Avtomatika LLC Ink Agreement On Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku Engineering University and BS-Avtomatika LLC signed anagreement on cooperation, Azernews reports.

The University noted that the document signed by the rectorYagub Piriyev and the director of MMC Pünhan Seyidov aims tocooperate on the mutual use of material and technical bases andhuman resources of the parties in the training of specialists inautomation, electronics and energy-oriented specialties at theuniversity.

According to the agreement, which contains many directions, theparties support the project of enriching the information resourcesof the library-information system of the university, organizingstudents' production experience, as well as excursions to theproduction areas of "BS-Avtomatika", creating specializedworkplaces, equipping with appropriate equipment and software,creating career opportunities for graduates, etc. they willcooperate in such areas.

In addition, it is planned to involve the leading specialists ofLLC in the teaching process, as well as in the management ofstudents' graduation works and master's theses. For this purpose,it is planned to establish a branch of the University's Departmentof Automation, Telecommunications and Energy in the building of"BS-Avtomatika", where BMU specialists will conduct trainingswithin the programs of various courses to the employees of thestructures served by MMC.

The signing ceremony concluded with discussions on other issuesof interest between the parties.