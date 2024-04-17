U.S. Intelligence Committee Calls For Immediate Approval Of Ukraine Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. House Intelligence Committee, after receiving a classified briefing from the Intelligence Community and senior officials from the Department of State and the Department of Defense regarding the current situation in Ukraine, called on Congress to urgently approve an aid package to Kyiv.



This is said in a statement by House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman, Republican Congressman Mike Turner and Ranking Member Jim Himes, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes, according to Ukrinform.

“We must pass Ukraine aid now. Today, in a classified briefing, our Committee was informed of the critical need to provide Ukraine military aid this week. The United States must stand against Putin's war of aggression now as Ukraine's situation on the ground is critical,”

said Turner and Himes.

House Speaker Johnson supports Ukrainepackage

As Ukrinform reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that the U.S. House of Representatives would consider a foreign aid package this week, dividing it into four separate bills supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other U.S. national security needs.