Al Habtoor Group Celebrates Major Milestone in the Construction of the Iconic Al Habtoor Tower

15 April 2024, Dubai, UAE – In a remarkable achievement, Al Habtoor Group announced it has reached a pivotal milestone in the construction of the much-anticipated Al Habtoor Tower at the iconic Al Habtoor City – the completion of the piling phase. This achievement marks a significant leap in the construction journey of what is set to be one of the world’s largest and most innovative sustainable landmark residential building.

Located in the prime area of Sheikh Zayed Road, on the picturesque banks of the Dubai Water Canal and in proximity to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Al Habtoor Tower is advancing rapidly with over 23 per cent of the overall construction now complete. This progress underscores Al Habtoor Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and innovation, building on decades of experience and the successful development of iconic projects such as Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport Terminals, and the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the project’s ambitious scale, encompassing a built-up area of 3,517,313 square foot over 87 floors, the construction has notably advanced ahead of schedule. In record time, the Group has completed all infrastructure work and foundation work, in addition to a large area of the 7 podiums, equivalent to 50,000 square metre of construction work – a feat that traditionally would require at least two and a half years.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, stated, “I am proud to announce this major milestone in the construction of the Al Habtoor Tower. As Al Habtoor Group, we always deliver on time, bringing together the best teams to work in unity towards delivering this project. Our commitment to the highest quality, delivered in the fastest time, remains our top priority.”

Al Habtoor continued, “What we have achieved is outstanding. Going forward, progress will be very visible to the untrained eye, with the plan to reach up to at least 35 floors by the end of this year.”

The Al Habtoor Tower is not just a testament to Al Habtoor Group’s innovative construction techniques but also to its dedication to environmental sustainability. The project has adopted pioneering construction methods, including the use of the highest steel grade and highest concrete grade for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, significantly reducing carbon emissions. The construction process also features a TOP & DOWN construction approach, saving a year in construction time and enabling the execution of 350,000 sqm of the built-up area in just 1000 days.

Under the visionary leadership of Khalaf Al Habtoor, the Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to meet and surpass strict delivery deadlines, ensuring that each project not only meets but also redefines industry benchmarks. The Al Habtoor Tower is no exception. It is a testament to the Group's meticulous planning, cutting-edge construction techniques, and the collective expertise of its team.

The completion of the Al Habtoor Tower within the ambitious timeline of 36 months will be yet another milestone in Al Habtoor Group's illustrious journey, reinforcing its status as a trusted developer committed to excellence.

Al Habtoor Group's enduring legacy is built on a foundation of trust, quality, and a commitment to delivering the best. The Al Habtoor Tower is a continuation of this legacy, symbolising the Group's dedication to excellence and its role as a key player in shaping the skylines of Dubai and beyond.





