Saudi Data Center Innovator Ezditek Appoints Ilex Content Strategies as its Marketing and Communications Agency of Record

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 16 April 2024 – Ezditek, an innovator in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has appointed Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency, to accelerate its growth as a leading data center brand in the KSA. Ilex supports Ezditek’s position as a global leader in digital infrastructure and sustainability and local digital hub provider for hyperscalers, cloud service providers, government entities and a range of organizations.



The appointment of Ilex is part of Ezditek’s strategy to provide world-class data center solutions and grow the KSA as an international destination for digital innovation and transformation. Ilex will develop Ezditek’s messaging and brand narrative and support its global marketing and communications with content creation, inbound marketing, sales enablement, and borderless PR.



“We are taking our business to another level, and this means working with innovative and trusted partners from across the globe. Ilex understands our vision for data center and digital infrastructure in the KSA and will help us to share our story locally and globally. We see sustainability and community as essential elements of the next wave of innovation in data center services and we are building a foundation for KSA’s digital future,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “We are excited to collaborate with the Ilex team and communicate innovation as well as our commitment to both vision and service excellence.”



Ezditek is part of Ezdihar Holding Company and plans to deliver 360MW data center capacity across a number of large-scale data centers spanning three major cities in the KSA by 2030. Ezditek’s carrier neutral data center hubs are designed to support the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and enhanced quality of life.



“We are excited to continue to grow our footprint in the Middle East and work with a visionary organization that is putting sustainability front and center in its strategy. Ezditek is playing a critical role in the delivery of Saudi Vision 2030 and has an opportunity to deliver innovative digital hubs,” said Lucia Barbato, CEO & Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies, “We have a track record of helping local innovators attract and engage global customers and partners. The team and I look forward to delivering creative ideas and collaborating with Ezditek to position it on the world stage.”



Ilex was founded in London in 2012 by Lucia Barbato, former Digital Director at Golin Harris, and Matthew Whalley, former European Technology Content Director at Edelman and editor of Capacity Magazine. It serves B2B technology and telecoms clients in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and North America and delivers content, sales enablement and borderless PR. Ilex’s clients range from billion-dollar global businesses through to local and regional innovators and start-ups.



About Ilex Content Strategies



Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing consultancy and full-service agency specialised in the B2B Technology and Telecoms sector. We serve start-ups through to billion-dollar businesses in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.



Ilex combines the right mix of Marketing Consultancy, Editorial Content, Global PR & AR, Social Media, Video and Sales Enablement to meet your business objectives. We have had proven success delivering local and global marketing & communications campaigns that drive recognition and accelerate growth.



At Ilex, we use compelling content to give our clients the multiple touch points they need to influence their audiences and drive sales. We provide an entire ecosystem of content, communications and marketing support that makes it simple for our clients to communicate innovation and own a lasting story. Offline or online, we put content first to make marketing and communications efficient and effective.







About Ezditek



Ezditek has established itself as a leading player in the technology market. The company is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and fostering innovation to play a significant role in the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for 2030 and the corresponding technological advancements.



ezditek







