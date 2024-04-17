Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh as Divisional Vice President, President KSA, Middle East - Nissan, INFINITI

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (16 April 2024) – Nissan has announced the appointment of Thierry Sabbagh as Divisional Vice President, President KSA, Middle East - Nissan, INFINITI, effective April 1st, 2024.



Sabbagh, an accomplished industry veteran, will assume a pivotal role in steering the strategic direction and operational excellence of Nissan and INFINITI brands across the Middle East region. In his new role, Thierry will additionally lead Business Development for the GCC and key markets.



Sabbagh's track record includes his previous role as President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, where his leadership significantly contributed to the growth and success of Nissan and INFINITI in the region. With over two decades of experience spanning sales, marketing, brand management, planning, and business development operations across the MENA region, Sabbagh brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.



In his expanded role, Sabbagh will report to Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales for the AMIEO Region: “Thierry’s expanded role underscores our strategic commitment to the Middle East region. Thierry’s demonstrated track record of driving business growth and elevating customer satisfaction exemplifies our dedication to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations. We look forward to his continued contributions as we work towards our long-term vision at Nissan.”



Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President KSA, Middle East - Nissan, INFINITI commented: "With an extensive product line-up, exceptional services and a clear strategic roadmap, the Middle East remains a dynamic and promising market for Nissan. I am honored by the trust placed in me at this critical junction as we gear up to kick off our new global business plan. I look forward to working closely with my talented colleagues at Nissan and INFINITI and our trusted partners across the region, to deliver value and enhance competitiveness while accelerating towards an exciting future.”



Joining Nissan in 2018 as Director of Sales, Sabbagh drove the brand's sales performance across the Gulf, Levant, and North Africa markets. Since 2019, he has been leading Nissan Middle East as Managing Director, in addition to President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East from 2022 to date, spearheading operational excellence and realizing the Nissan NEXT business transformation goals while leveraging the brand's heritage in the Gulf and wider Middle East. Under his leadership, Nissan Middle East and Nissan Saudi Arabia launched multiple products including the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary, the All-New X-Trail, the Patrol Super Safari Al Ostoura Edition, the Pathfinder and legendary Nissan Z, as well as various others, along with showcasing Nissans global expertise, regional heritage, and forward-looking vision as the Official Automotive Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.



Under Thierry’s leadership, Nissan has also been recognized as a "Great Place To Work" in the Middle East. Awarded to Nissan's Middle East headquarters in the UAE, this achievement reflects the dedication and collective efforts of a diverse team under Thierry’s leadership, in line with the brand's commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace for all.



Sabbagh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Hotel Management in Marketing from the University of West London, complemented by an executive certification in Leadership with Finance from Harvard Business School and a Global Executive Training from Wharton Executive Education. His recognition by Forbes Middle East in the Global Meets Local 2023 ranking of the top 50 business leaders highlights his industry standing and leadership prowess.



This announcement coincides with a series of executive appointments within Nissan's AMIEO Region, reflecting the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team across key markets.





