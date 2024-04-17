'Qatar 2022 Legacy Programmes Used To Promoting Inclusive Societies Across Arab World'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Communications and Media Executive Director at Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), Fatma Al Nuaimi, recently participated in an event at the United Nations HQ in New York, USA, to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Al Nuaimi took part in a panel alongside Sasha DiGiulian, World Champion rock climber and athlete advocate for Protect Our Winters; Bea Kim, USA Ski and Snowboard Team and athlete advocate for Protect Our Winters; and Steph Hirsch, Community Engagement and Social Impact Manager at Seattle Reign FC.

Titled“Prominent women in sports driving social change,” the panel participants examined how sport can be used for the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies, where Al Nuaimi drew on her own experiences having spent over a decade delivering the FIFA World Cup 2022, a mega event that helped drive long lasting social, environmental, human and economic legacies for Qatar and the region.

“Qatar 2022 and its related legacy programmes were used to promote peaceful and inclusive societies across the Arab world and showed how uniquely powerful sport can be. It helped build bridges between different cultures, between East and West, but more importantly – it corrected misconceptions about our region and our people. It showcased our capabilities and capacities, and renewed regional confidence in our ability to host events at such scale and welcome people from all around the world”, said Al Nuaimi.

“The tournament was also a major catalyst for achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, and we utilised it to progress tangible development in the country – helping leave a lasting legacy for future generations.” The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is celebrated annually and provides a unique opportunity to recognise the positive potential of sport in promoting peace, fostering development and enhancing community cohesion.