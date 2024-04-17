Ex BGMEA President Faruque Hassan To Deliver Presentation At Frankfurt's Techtextil Expo

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Following Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association's commitment to innovation and global collaboration, its former President Faruque Hassan will be attending the coming Techtextil exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany.

Hasan is scheduled to speak on April 24 at the exhibition which will take place from April 23 to April 26. Hassan's presentation is poised to highlight Bangladesh's role in denim and technical textiles.

Hassan's visit, accompanied by a high delegation from Bangladesh, signifies a strategic move towards enhancing the textile sector's capabilities through exposure to state-of-the-art technologies and materials showcased at the exhibition.

This visit is expected to foster valuable partnerships and knowledge sharing with global industry leaders, catalysing growth and innovation within Bangladesh's textile industry.

Meetings have already been arranged with associations from India, Taiwan, Pakistan and China regarding fabric and other accessories.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has curated a national pavilion hosting five exhibitors at Techtextil, with Triple Tree Solutions making a mark at Texprocess. With over 1,600 exhibitors and anticipated attendance exceeding 50,000 trade visitors, the events promise unparalleled networking and learning opportunities.

The participation of Bangladeshi enterprises in Techtextil and Texprocess 2024 shows the country's dedication to advancing its textile industry. This strategic engagement is expected to fortify Bangladesh's stature in the global textile arena, spurring economic growth, enhancing competitiveness and fostering sustainable development, said a release.