Canada To Allocate $1.2 Billion For Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the next five years, Canada will allocate 1.6 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.2 billion US dollars) for various lethal and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, this is stated in the draft state budget of Canada, submitted to the country's parliament the day before.

The document states that the Budget-2024 proposes to provide the Ministry of Defense with $1.6 billion over five years, starting in 2024-2025, to provide Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal military assistance.

It is noted that this "multi-year pledge will provide predictability for Ukraine and the Canadian defense industry."



It is noted that since the beginning of the conflict, Canada has promised Ukraine more than 4 billion Canadian dollars (about 3 billion US dollars - ed.) in military aid, which has become part of 14 billion Canadian dollars (more than 10.7 billion US dollars) of total support for Ukraine since February 2022.

As reported, Canada will start delivering 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine this summer.