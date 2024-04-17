Argentina Signs Agreement With Denmark To Purchase 24 F-16 Fighters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentina has signed an agreement with Denmark to purchase 24 F-16 aircraft worth $300 million.

This was stated by Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri, Ukrinform reported citing Reuters .

"With these new aircraft, we are taking a huge step in our defense policy," Petri said.

According to government spokesman Manuel Adorni, the price of the planes stipulated in the agreement is lower than the market price.

The agreement also provides for the transfer of four combat simulators, eight engines, and a five-year supply of spare parts for the aircraft.

Argentina has decided to buy the planes to boost its defense capabilities, despite significant cuts in government spending in other areas.