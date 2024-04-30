(MENAFN) In a significant admission, Ukraine's top general, Commander-in-Chief General Aleksandr Syrsky, has disclosed that Ukrainian military units have strategically withdrawn from three villages within the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as Russian forces continue their westward push from the region's capital. According to Syrsky's Telegram post on Sunday, Ukrainian troops have relinquished control of the villages of Berdychi and Semyonovka, located northwest of Avdeevka, as well as Novomikhailovka, situated southwest of Donetsk. The retreat was reportedly undertaken to safeguard the lives and well-being of Ukrainian defenders in the face of overwhelming enemy forces.



General Syrsky further elaborated on the challenging battlefield conditions, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo directions, where intense clashes persist. Russian forces, he noted, have deployed multiple brigades in these areas and are actively pursuing an offensive strategy west of Avdeevka and Maryinka.



The admission of a tactical retreat comes in the wake of continued advances by Russian units, notably the capture of Avdeevka in February, which has bolstered Moscow's control over key strategic positions in the region. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu highlighted the steady gains made by Russian forces, asserting their dominance on the battlefield and signaling a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict. According to Russian sources, Ukrainian forces have suffered substantial casualties, with over 8,000 soldiers reportedly lost in the past week alone.



In recent developments, Russian troops have also liberated the town of Bogdanovka, located near the strategically vital town of Chasov Yar in northern DPR. The capture of Chasov Yar, positioned on elevated terrain, would afford Russian forces a commanding vantage point from which to launch further offensives against Ukrainian-held territories.



The disclosure of a strategic withdrawal underscores the evolving and increasingly precarious situation facing Ukrainian forces as they confront a determined and resurgent Russian military presence in the region. As the conflict escalates, the strategic decisions made by both sides will have profound implications for the trajectory of the conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

