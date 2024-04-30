Russian Army Loses 1,250 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 30, 2024 amount to about 468,720 invaders, including another 1,250 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,307 enemy tanks (+22 in the past day), 14,046 armored combat vehicles (+39), 12,011 artillery systems (+26), 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 779 air defense systems (+1), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,531 unmanned aerial vehicles (+3), 2,126 cruise missiles (+2), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,142 motor vehicles (+33), and 1,977 special equipment units (+3).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck five enemy personnel concentration areas. Ukrainian missile troops destroyed one enemy manpower cluster and two radar stations.