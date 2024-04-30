NATO chief cautions Ukraine not to consent membership during 2024

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has delivered a sobering message to Ukraine, indicating that the country is unlikely to secure membership at the alliance's upcoming summit later this year. Stoltenberg emphasized that all members of the United States-led military bloc would need to support Ukraine's bid for membership, underscoring the necessity of consensus among the alliance's members.



During an unannounced visit to Kiev, where he held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Stoltenberg reaffirmed NATO's commitment to Ukraine, asserting that the country's rightful place is within the alliance. Despite expressing optimism about Ukraine's eventual accession to NATO, Stoltenberg refrained from providing a definitive timeline for the process.



The NATO chief's remarks suggested that Kiev should not anticipate immediate membership at the Washington summit slated for July, citing the need for unanimous approval from all alliance members. Stoltenberg underscored the importance of the summit in showcasing NATO's continued support for Ukraine and its ongoing efforts to bring the country closer to membership.



In addition to addressing Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership, Stoltenberg reiterated the urgency of NATO's assistance to Ukraine in the form of arms shipments. He lamented the delays in Western assistance, acknowledging that such delays had allowed Russia to make strategic gains on the battlefield. Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of prioritizing support to Ukraine, even if it comes at the expense of NATO's combat readiness targets.



Ukraine's pursuit of full NATO membership dates back several years, preceding the onset of the conflict with Russia. However, Russia has consistently voiced concerns about NATO's expansion towards its borders, viewing it as a threat to its national security.



As Ukraine navigates its aspirations for NATO membership amidst ongoing tensions with Russia, Stoltenberg's visit and remarks underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the delicate balancing act between Ukraine's strategic objectives and regional stability.

