Saudia Launches Beta Version Of Digital Platform

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh

: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched its innovative digital platform, the Travel Companion, powered by advanced artificial intelligence.

This move is part of a two-year plan to revolutionise the travel industry by embracing digital innovations. In collaboration with global professional services firm Accenture, Saudia's Travel Companion is set to change how travellers interact with the airline and redefine the standards of digital travel, according to a press release on Thursday.

The Travel Companion offers personalised and tailored solutions to meet individual preferences and needs, providing search results from trusted and authenticated sources and utilising image-supported responses.

The platform is intended to be a comprehensive, one-stop solution that allows users to book concierge services such as hotels, transportation, restaurants, activities, and attractions, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms.

Additionally, it establishes seamless connections with transportation platforms and various train companies, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted journey.

-B