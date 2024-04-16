US To Impose New Sanctions On Iran Israel Decides To Retaliate | 10-Point

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The White House has decided to impose sanctions on Iran following the unprecedented air attack against Israel a few days ago. While world leaders have urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles over the weekend, The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has asserted that it will retaliate against Iran to Israel, Iran launched over 300 missiles and attack drones in the barrage. Iran said the attack was a response to an alleged Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian generals in Syria on April 1.Here are the top 10 updates on this big story:Sanction on Iran: The US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said they will impose new sanctions on Iran. The new sanction will target Iran's missile and drone programs, as well as groups backing the country's Revolutionary Guard Corps and its defense ministry price eases despite Iran-Israel tensions; silver surges 1.4%UN appeals for peace: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for“urgent de-escalation” of hostilities in a phone conversation with Iran's foreign minister. Guterres also called for“a renewed focus on bringing peace to the Middle East\".IDF displays Iranian missile: The Israeli military has displayed one of the Iranian ballistic missiles that was intercepted over the weekend. The IDF displayed the remnants of one of the missiles at an army base in southern Israel and alleged that each warhead carried 500 kilos (over half a ton) of explosives calls for recognizing a Palestinian state: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that an independent Palestinian state should be recognized as soon as possible.“Spain will strive for Palestine to become a full member of the UN,\" Sanchez said's crude oil output up 20% in 2 years: What does this mean for the war?Turkey slams the West: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Western nations of double standards for speaking out against Iran.“Those who remained silent toward Israel's aggressive attitude immediately raced to condemn Iran's response,” Erdogan said and Saudi Arabia call for ceasefire: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called for an immediate cease-fire and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza. Pakistan's foreign minister described the killings in Gaza as“genocide” and said that the“world's conscience must wake up\".Israel's drone strike kills 1: An Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed a commander with the militant Hezbollah group and wounded two others on Tuesday night while another strike later in a nearby area inflicted casualties oil menaces macro math, market outlookIsrael vs Iran: An Iranian official said they will immediately respond if Israel seeks to retaliate for its attack over the weekend tells Israel to stop attacks on Palestinians: Israeli security forces“must immediately end their active participation in and support for settler attacks on Palestinians,\" the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast War and has built scores of settlements there that are now home to over 500,000 Jewish settlers. The Palestinians want the West Bank, which is home to some 3 million Palestinians, to form the main part of their future state. Violence has surged in the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas attack out of Gaza that triggered the war War II: The world needs to minimize hot eruptions in West AsiaDeath toll in Gaza surpasses 33,800: The overall Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surged to 33,843 (approx), the Gaza health ministry said. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its tallies but has said that women and children make up most of those killed.

