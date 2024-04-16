Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Status For Facebook/ Whatsapp

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Ram Navami 2024: The unique festivity is now underway. Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across the country. Ram Navami is one of the greatest holidays observed by the Hindu community, commemorating Lord Rama's birth anniversary. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is Lord Vishnu's seventh incarnation, famed for his ethical disposition and pleasant behaviour. Both the Ramayana and the Mahabharata relate the account of Lord Rama's birth. According to legend, King Dasaratha did the Putra Kamesti Yagna in order to produce children. Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama, Queen Sumitra to Lord Shatrughan, and Queen Kaikeyi to Lord Bharat.

Since since, Ram Navami has been celebrated on the fortunate day Lord Rama was born. Large processions are held in the streets. People revere and honour Lord Rama's merits. This year's Ram Navami falls on April 17. It also falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Chaitra Navaratri's Maha Navami day.

As we prepare to celebrate the holiday, here is a collection of wishes and phrases to share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.







Ram Navami 2024: Quotes

Happy ram Navami to you and your family. May Lord Rama bestow good fortune and prosperity in your lives.

"The Ramayana has never been a tale of Ram's life. It is a tale of how Ram lived for others. By retelling his tale, storytellers hope to inspire themselves and others to live as Ram did." - Devdutt Pattanaik

No matter how difficult the journey of life gets, may you never lose your faith in the power of worshipping Lord Rama and letting him guide you to light.

"Ravan's ten heads stand for your different desires which compel you to divide your energies into different channels to fulfill those desires and run after illusions. Lord Ram stands for the clear meditating mind that strikes at the root of desire to destroy all illusions." - Nitya Prakash

"Don't kill but conquer, the Ravana in you." - Vikrmn

"Journey from knowing to becoming is the journey of transformation from Ravana to Ram." - Devdutt Pattanaik







Happy Ram Navami wishes





May the divine blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Ram Navami. May the grace of Lord Rama be with you always.

On this auspicious day, may Lord Rama shower his divine blessings upon you and your family. Happy Ram Navami!

May the divine light of Lord Rama guide you towards righteousness and virtue. Wishing you a blessed Ram Navami!

As we celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, may his teachings of truth, righteousness, and compassion inspire us all. Happy Ram Navami!

This year, let us celebrate and remember that good always wins over evil. Happy Ram Navami!

Hope this festival brings in good fortune and happiness in your life! Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

May your days be filled with joy and devotion! Happy Ram Navami May this festival bring peace and prosperity to all. Shubh Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami Messages

- I hope this auspicious festival brings lots of joy, prosperity, and success to you and your family. May your life be filled with blessings, love and happiness. Happy Ram Navami.

- Sending you warm greetings on this Ram Navami. May this festival bring joy and prosperity to you and your family!

- With the blessings of Lord Rama, may you achieve success in your life. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family!

- May this occasion bring new beginnings, opportunities, and positivity in your life. Happy Ram Navami!

- Sending warm wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Navami. Happy Ram Navami!

- May Lord Rama bless you with health, wealth, bliss, prosperity and long life. Happy Ram Navami 2024!

- May you achieve all the success and desires in your life with the blessings of Lord Rama. Wishing you a very happy Ram Navami.

- Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity on this holy occasion. Happy Ram Navami!

- May Lord Rama shower with his blessings and always guide you and your family on the right path. Happy Ram Navami!

- On this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, may your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Ram Navami 2024.







Happy Ram Navami social media status



Let us welcome Lord Rama's divine presence into our hearts and homes on this auspicious day of Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram!

On the pious occasion of Ram Navami, may the blessings of Lord Rama illuminate your life with love, joy, and prosperity. #RamNavami

Wishing everyone a blissful and peaceful Ram Navami. May the divine grace of Lord Rama fill your life with happiness and harmony.

As we celebrate the birth of Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama, let us strive to emulate his ideals of dharma and righteousness in our lives. #HappyRamNavami May the divine chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' resonate in every corner of the world, spreading love, unity, and compassion. Happy Ram Navami to all!