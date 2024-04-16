Zelensky: We Will Request Convening Of NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will request convening a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the protection of airspace, and the supply of air defense systems and missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine will request convening a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the protection of airspace, the supply of air defense, relevant systems and missiles," Zelensky said.

He also noted that Ukraine is actively working now to make the first Global Peace Summit in June effective.

The President thanked all the leaders and states that had expressed their willingness this week to take part in the summit in Switzerland. Zelensky particularly thanked Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, for his efforts, leadership and appropriate international communication - for the signals heard from Beijing.

According to Zelensky, China can help restore a just peace for Ukraine and stability in international relations.

The President emphasized that the summit in Switzerland offers a real chance for the UN Charter, its goals and principles to really work.