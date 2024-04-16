An Avoidable Tragedy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The boat capsizing tragedy in Srinagar stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglect and unfulfilled promises by successive governments, especially by the administrations over the past seven years. The avoidable catastrophe, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, demands urgent introspection and accountability.

First and foremost, the absence of a bridge in the locality despite promises made reflects government negligence and failure to prioritize essential infrastructure. The lack of a safe means of crossing the river compelled residents to resort to risky alternatives, such as using boats, endangering lives, especially of school children. The tragedy highlights the urgent need for the timely completion of crucial infrastructure projects, particularly in areas where public safety is at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delayed response of rescue teams exacerbates the gravity of the situation. Every minute counts in such emergencies, and the failure of authorities to promptly mobilize adequate rescue efforts undoubtedly contributed to the loss of lives. It is unacceptable that precious human lives were sacrificed due to administrative inefficiency and sluggish emergency response mechanisms.

The accountability of authorities cannot be overlooked in this grim scenario. The administration must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the lapses that led to this tragedy and hold those responsible accountable. Additionally, there must be a reassessment of disaster preparedness protocols to ensure swift and effective responses to similar emergencies in the future.

Moreover, the anguish and sorrow of the affected families must not be underestimated. Their cries for justice and accountability resonate throughout Kashmir. The government must provide comprehensive support and assistance to the bereaved families, including financial compensation and access to medical and psychological care.

Read Also 'Bag Full Of Tragedies': Mourning, Desperation Grip Srinagar Families in Grief Thousands Join Families In Mourning Over Loss Of Loved Ones In Boat Capsize Incident

The tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for both the government and the public. It should lead to prioritisation of public safety and ensuring that essential infrastructure projects are completed in a timely manner. It also emphasizes the need for robust emergency response mechanisms and proactive measures to prevent such calamities from occurring again.

As a society, we must collectively demand accountability from authorities and hold them responsible for fulfilling their obligations to safeguard the lives and well-being of citizens. Let us turn this tragedy into a catalyst for positive change, ensuring that such avoidable catastrophes never recur in our communities.

The boat capsizing tragedy in Srinagar is not just a natural disaster but a man-made failure rooted in negligence and complacency. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to learn from this tragedy, take corrective measures, and prioritize public safety above all else. Only then can we honour the memory of the lives lost and prevent similar tragedies from haunting our future.