Ukraine Opens Embassy In Mozambique

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine has officially launched operations in the Republic of Mozambique.

That's according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 15, Ukraine's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh, as part of a tour of African countries, made a working visit to the city of Maputo to attend the official opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Mozambique," the statement reads.

The event was attended by representatives of the Mozambican government, business and public, the Ukrainian diaspora, diplomats accredited in Maputo, and journalists.

During his speech at the ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs of Mozambique, Filimao Swazi, emphasized that the opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission is an important stage in the development of Mozambican-Ukrainian relations, which will give new impetus to bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During a separate meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Veronica Macamo, Subkh informed the interlocutor in detail about Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine, massive Russian missile attacks on the country's energy and industrial infrastructure, as well as the efforts of the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both parties paid special attention to preparations for an inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. The Mozambican side was given a verbal invitation to participate in this international event.

Macamo was also handed a letter from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, which, in particular, contains an invitation for the Mozambican foreign minister to make an official visit to Ukraine.

On April 12, Ukraine opened its embassy in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, and on April 10, the Ukrainian embassy started operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.