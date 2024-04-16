Israeli Occupation's Strikes Kill One Person In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Warplanes of the Israeli occupation raided targets and strongholds in southern Lebanon on Tuesday killing one person and wounding two others, according to the official National News Agency.

The air strikes demolished a number of houses, cars and damaged infrastructural installations in the region, the NNA.

It added that a drone of the Israeli occupation hit a car on a road in Ain Baal village, Tyre district, killing one person and wounding two others who were inside the vehicle.

The occupation warplanes struck the villages of Hanin and Tair Harfa destroying and damaging houses and infrastructural facilities.

Simultaneously, the occupation land forces entrenched in northern Palestine targeted Lebanese frontier regions with machine guns and artillery.

Citing a Lebanese resistance statement, the NNA said the resistance fighters attacked with drones an "iron dome" anti-missile stronghold in Bait Hillel, North Palestine, hitting it directly, killing and wounding a number of the occupation troops. (end)

