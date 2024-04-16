FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict, And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, Apr. 16 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said that Jordan will not be a war zone for any regional conflict and won't allow anyone to jeopardize its security and its citizens'.Speaking to a press conference on Tuesday with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, Safadi said, "We confronted what posed a threat to the security of our citizens, and as we confronted the Iranian drones, we will confront any Israeli drones if launched."Safadi stressed the need to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extremist ministers in his government from imposing a war agenda on the region and the need to neutralize this agenda and impose a real peace agenda that achieves peace for Palestine, Israel, and the entire region.Safadi emphasized that the priority is to stop the war on Gaza and stop the famine and catastrophic humanitarian conditions, adding, "We cannot accept Israel's violation of international law without accountability, and the international community must protect its credibility."Safadi held extensive talks with his German counterpart prior to the press conference, which focused on ways to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, adequate and uninterrupted aid deliveries, and ways to de-escalate the dangerous escalation in the region.Safadi and Baerbock also discussed bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in several vital fields and sectors.Safadi expressed appreciation for the German government's decision to provide development assistance to Jordan of more than 610 million euros within the development support program provided by Germany to Jordan in various sectors, including water, energy, and vocational training, in addition to humanitarian assistance related to hosting Syrian refugees.In a joint press conference, Safadi said, "Thank you, my dear colleague Annalena, for welcoming us today, for maintaining contact between us, and for the frank and in-depth dialogue we had about our efforts to stop the escalation and aggression on Gaza, to stop the famine in Gaza and to work together to build a future where peace prevails and security is achieved for all the peoples of the region; for Palestinians and Israelis.""We agree that a just peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to freedom and an independent and sovereign state, and guarantees security for Israel and Palestine, is the only way to achieve security and stability," he added."Germany has a great role that we rely on, and we are in constant contact in order to work together to end this disaster that threatens the security of the region and the security of the entire world, and to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region that guarantees the rights, security and stability of all," he said.